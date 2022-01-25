Bauchi Emirate Council suspends ex-Speaker, Yakubu Dogara

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has been suspended by the Bauchi Emirate Council due to violence that marred the 21st Baba Gonto Memorial Lecture and book launch in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Following the suspension, Dogara has been strpped off of his traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi.

The suspension it was said took immediate effect pending the determination of a case on the matter in court, which indicted Dogara on the attack.

Represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Sa’idu Ibrahim Jahun alleged that Dogara was suspected of orchestrating the attacks as he did not sympathise nor show any sign of remorse towards what happened to the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“At the recent council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay over one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional title holder who was mentioned as one misleading the people and perpetuating the incident.

“More surprisingly, he neither sympathised nor show any sign of remorse towards what happened to the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“The Emirate Council, therefore, decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case by the court,” he said.

Recall that some youths ambushed and attacked the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman on December 31 last year, forcing them to make a U-turn to their domains.

They were on their way to Bogoro Local Government Area to grace the 21st Baba Gonto memorial lecture and book launch. The Nation