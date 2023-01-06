Bauchi Emirate appoints replacement for sacked Wazirin Bauchi

The Bauchi Emirate Council has appointed Alhaji Muhammad Kari as the new Wazirin Bauchi and member of the Emirate Council.

This is contained in a statement by the Information Officer in the Emirate, Babangida Jahun, in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to him, the newly appointed Wazirin Bauchi would be turbanned on Friday at the Emir’s palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the decision was sequel to the removal of the former title holder, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello-Kirfi, by the Emirate Council on Wednesday.

Bello-Kirfi was removed for alleged disrespect to Governor Bala Mohammed and the state government.