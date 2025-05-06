Bauchi: CP speaks as 19 die in clash between bandits, hunters

The Commissioner, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has condemned a recent clash between bandits and vigilantes in Mansur village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, which led to the death of no fewer than 19 persons.

The spokesman of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, made this development known on Monday in Bauchi.

Wakil said that in view of the grievous assault on the peace of the state, the Commissioner of Police had ordered an investigation into the attack.

He explained that following a report received on Sunday at about 9:40am from the Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, the Aliyu deployed tactical teams to the affected area and conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

He said: “The report indicated that a joint patrol team of professional hunters from Duguri and Gwana Districts encountered an ambush by armed bandits while patrolling the Duguri-Mansur-Dajin Madam forest corridor bordering Bauchi and Plateau States around 05:40 hours the same day.

“The encounter resulted in multiple fatalities among the bandits and the vigilante operatives.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that several quasi-security personnel and fleeing civilians from Sabuwar Sara village were also gunned down in the ambush.”

CSP Wail said CP Aliyu during his visit engaged local stakeholders, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with the police by providing credible information.

He assured that a full-scale investigation was already underway and vowed that every individual involved in the heinous attack would be tracked down and brought to justice.

Aliyu was quoted as having said: “The killings are utterly reprehensible.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assure the public that we are resolute in our mission to restore peace and security.”

The Commissioner also called on residents to continue to support security efforts as the command intensifies operations against criminal elements in the state.

