Voters in Darazo town of Bauchi State have attributed the voter apathy in Saturday’s Council poll to the inability of politicians to do their homework.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that voter apathy has characterised the exercise in most parts of the state.

Some of them also opined that the State Independent Electoral Commission ought to have engaged in a vigorous sensitisation to ensure massive turnout of voters.

One of the voters, Malam Kabiru Darazo, told NAN that inadequate sensitisation campaign contributed to the voter apathy.

Darazo said the key actors did not take the exercise with utmost seriousness, as such people also decided to go about their normal businesses unperturbed.

Another resident, Alhaji Manu Sade, said he was not even aware that Local Government poll is taking place in the state.

Sade told NAN: “Honestly I was told of the election, but I never knew it had come and a date has been fixed already.

“Since you have told me now, let me rush to my polling unit and cast my vote.”

On his part, Aliyu Jabbo, a retired civil servant, said the date of the election was announced but was not properly communicated to people.

“I have forgotten but now that I have been reminded, I will go and exercise my franchise,” Jabbo said.

Others attributed the low turnout of voters to harvest activities, which has commenced in most towns.

Malam Adamu Sani told NAN that some voters arrived their polling unit before 8am but when the officials failed to turn up, they all left for their farms.

NAN.