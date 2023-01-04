Bauchi Commissioner resigns after father’s dethronement

The Commissioner of Cooperatives and SMEs Development in Bauchi State, Hajia Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, has resigned.

The resignation comes barely 24 hours after her father, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, was removed as the Wazirin Bauchi.

Bello Kirfi’s resignation was contained in a letter dated January 4, 2023 to Governor Bala Mohammed through the Secretary to the State Government.



The letter reads in part: “Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member of Bauchi State Executive Council, and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for allowing me to serve my state under your administration.”

The Bauchi Emirate Council had earlier removed Alhaji Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi for allegedly “disrespecting” the governor.