The remaining 17 members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly were on Friday night inaugurated in what appears to signal a resolution of the leadership crisis bedeviling the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a special session, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Kawule (PDP), was summoned at about 9pm, during which other members that had hitherto not been inaugurated were administered the oath of office.

NAN gathered that the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman (APC), is in Abuja enroute Saudi Arabia to perform the Muslim pilgrimage.

In his remarks after the inauguration, Kawule tasked the lawmakers to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rules of the Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the members, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, who witnessed the event, expressed gratitude to the members for their understanding.

Mohammed said the state government resolved the crisis through the intervention of relevant stakeholders, notably traditional rulers.

He assured the lawmakers of his administration’s support and collaboration, just as he also solicited for constructive engagements and dialogue among the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms of government.

Kawuwa Damina (APC), the immediate-past Speaker of the House, who had engaged the current Speaker in the leadership tussle and who was also among those inaugurated, declined comment when contacted by newsmen.

The Bauchi State 9th Assembly has 31 lawmakers, out of which 22 belong to APC, eight the PDP and one NNPP member.

NAN reports that there was a tussle over the Speakership of the House between Suleiman and Damina, both of them members of the APC.

The tussle had resulted in the intervention of the National Assembly, which sent a committee to Bauchi, led by Sarki Adar, on a fact-finding mission.

Sequel to the recommendation of the committee, the National Assembly had given the state governor 30 days ultimatum within which to issue a fresh proclamation for another election of the Speaker.

It threatened that failure to issue the proclamation within the stipulated time would result in the National Assembly taking over the affairs of the House.