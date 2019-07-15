The Bauchi House of Assembly on Monday approved Governor Bala Mohammed’s request to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the legislators approved the request on the floor of the House during a special seating.

The Minority Leader, Bakoji Bobbo, had read a correspondence from the office of the Secretary to the State Government seeking the approval of 10 special Advisers.

Moving a motion for the approval, Bobbo said that Sections 1 and 6 of the Nigeria constitution had permitted the governor to appoint advisers for effective service delivery.

He explained that Mohammed has called on members of the 9th Assembly to be committed on provision of laws that would provide dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.

Bobbo said the letter also congratulate members of the state Assembly for electing their leaders successfully.

He urged members to approve the request to enable the governor start his work of providing dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Alhaji Umar Udubo supported the request, saying the governor deserves to have his aides for proper administrative functions and duties.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, therefore called for a voice vote where the majority of members approved the governor’s request.

NAN reports that 13 out of 31 members were in attendance at the special seating to approve the governor’s request.