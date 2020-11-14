Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) on Saturday in Bauchi, auctioned 1,200 bags of charcoal confiscated from dealers of the commodity in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir, said the commodity, worth N2 million, was confiscated on November 5, by staff of the agency, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Housing and Environment.

He said three vehicles loaded with the illegally acquired charcoal, were apprehended at Nabardo village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

“The vehicles were coming from Lame/Burra forest that is well known for illegal production and packaging of charcoal.

“The agency, with the assistance of policemen, impounded the vehicles and arrested the owners of the charcoal and the drivers of the vehicles.

“The suspects said they were taking the commodity to Kano and Borno states for commercial purposes,” Kabir explained.

He said the dealers, the drivers and co-drivers had earlier been sentenced by BASEPA Mobile Court, to three months imprisonment, with options of fine.

“The commodity are being auctioned to members of the public at N1,200 per bag and we are hoping to realise about N1.44 million.

The Director-General said that the agency had established seven area offices and was making efforts to establish 13 others in the state, to curb the menace of people felling trees to produce charcoal.

He decried the illegal felling of trees, saying the law had prohibited same, considering the damage being done to the environment.