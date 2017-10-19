Battle for Nigeria Bankers Games semifinals hot up

The United Bank of Africa has qualified for the semi finals of the football event at the ongoing Nigeria Bankers Games at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

UBA handed Ecobank a two nil defeat to seal their place as the first team to pick the last four ticket in the championship.

In other games decided, First Bank pipped Union Bank by a lone goal, Sterling Bank also lost by a lone goal to Fidelity Bank.

Action continues this weekend as other financial institutions will battle for the remaining tickets for the semis of the football event.

While First City Monumental Bank squares up with Ecobank, Union Bank will duel with Sterling Bank in football, just as all the participating teams will also do battle in chess, scrabble and table tennis at the YabaTech indoor hall (Alumni Building) this weekend.

Speaking on the Games, the Chief Operating Officer, MediaVision Limited, organizers of the event, Jimmy Sogbesan, informed that the games have been competitive as athletes have resolved to outwit each others in order to win laurels for their various organizations.