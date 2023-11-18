Battle for Euro 2024 toughens as Netherlands, Ireland, others clash on GOtv 

The Netherlands are keen to secure their place at the 2024 edition of the Euros when they host Republic of Ireland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam on Saturday. The match will be broadcast live on GOtv.

Victory for the Dutch will place them in a firm position to join Group B leader, France at the tournament in Germany next year.

Ronald Koeman’s men came from behind to win the reverse fixture of this tie 1-2, courtesy of Cody Gakpo’s penalty and Wout Weghort’s strike. Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 8:35pm Saturday to watch this match.

Group leader, France will host Gibraltar at the Allianz Rivera, Nice. The already qualified Les Blues won the reverse fixture of this clash 0-3 courtesy of goals by Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Aymen Mouelhi. The result of this match will have no impact on qualification chances of the other teams. Tune in SuperSport La Liga (ch 62) at 8:35pm Saturday to watch.

In Group D, the challenge is far from over. Armenia will be keen to repeat an upset against Wales when they host them at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. The Havakakan stunned the Welshmen by 2-4 scoreline at the Cardiff City Stadium, although Wales ended the game with 10 men after Kieffer Moore got sent off in the 78th minute. SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 3pm on Saturday to watch this match.

Meanwhile, the already qualified group leader, Turkey will play a friendly game against the host of Euro 2023, Germany. All eyes will be on German captain of Turkish descent Ilkay Gundogan who has never played against Turkey. Tune in SuperSport Football Africa (ch 61) at 8pm on Saturday to watch this match.

