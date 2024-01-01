Bassey, Iwobi, Ballo-Toure off to AFCON

Fulham have confirmed that first-team trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fodé Ballo-Touré have been called up to their respective national team squads for the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.



Bassey and Iwobi have been named in the Nigerian squad for the tournament. The Super Eagles will face the hosts, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in the group stages.

Also Read:

Left back Ballo-Touré, who is on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season, is included in Senegal’s squad for the champions. Aliou Cisse’s charges will take on Cameroon, Gambia and Guinea in their group.



The tournament kick offs when Ivory Coast face Guinea-Bissau on Saturday 13 January with the final taking place on Sunday 11 January.