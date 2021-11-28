BASL speaks on reported cracks in MMA2 parking lot pillars

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos has assured stakeholders of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the Terminal.

The Group Corporate Affairs Manager of the BASL, Mikail Mumuni, spoke on this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Mumuni said: “There are no cracked pillars at the parking lot.”

The BASL gave the assurance in response to the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on the social media.

Mumuni added: “The person who posted the picture is obviously not well informed. This is an expansion joint and not a crack.

“The expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enable the building or structure to breathe.”

He pointed out that similar expansion joints are found on bridges spread across the country.

Assuring that “MMA2 carries out integrity test regularly on its structure,” the BASL spokesman added: “The tests have consistently shown that the structure is in good shape.”