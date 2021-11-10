Basketball: Stakeholders scared of FIBA ban over government interference

Nigeria may be thrown out of international basketball starting with the FIBA Men’s World Cup qualifiers holding later this month following the continued interference of the Federal Government in the internal governance of basketball in Nigeria.

Many concerned Nigerians are uncertain about the future of the game over the activities of the government backed Taskforce recently announced to run the affairs of the NBBF pending its election which the government indefinitely postponed.

Amongst those who share this sentiment is Head Coach of Heritage Basketball Academy, John Preye while reacting to government’s decision to take over the duties of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), with plans to organize the Men’s Final 8 of the Men’s Premier Basketball league while also taking charge of the men and women national teams.

Reacting to these developments, Preye says the game of basketball will be plunged into a fresh round of crisis following 4 years of international brilliance and continental dominance of the men and women teams if FIBA decides to wield the stick.

“I am really worried because Nigeria stands the risk of a ban by FIBA over this unwholesome government interference which negates Article 9.10 of FIBA General Statutes”.

“How can you take over the duties of an existing board when there’s obviously no vacuum in the administration? Nigerians should know whom to hold responsible if FIBA’s hammer falls on us. I tell you, there is so much bad blood and dirty politics in the basketball family in Nigeria”.

He accused some highly influential people in the corridors of power for using their power to destroy the game rather than develop it for the benefit of all.

For him, the latest decision by the government to hijack the federation which negates all constitutional provisions in the 2019 NBBF Constitution duly approved by FIBA is connected to the tenure elongation which the General Assembly kicked against.

Till now, nobody or group of people have been announced as member(s) of the Taskforce which has left many people wondering why their activities are shrouded in secrecy.