Basketball: Rivers Hoopers qualify for Final 8 semis

Three-time champions of the Nigeria Basketball League, Rivers Hoopers have qualified for the NBBF Final 8 after beating Police Baton 64-48 on Saturday in Abuja.

The win against Police Baton was Rivers Hoopers’ second win in two games.

Owen Oriakhi scored a game high 16 points, 2 three pointers and made 2/2 from the free throw line in 25 minutes of play while Idikibiebuma Ogan contributed 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Hoopers made just 5 of 20 from behind the arc but were more efficient on the free throw line, shooting 21/28.

The KingsMen will play their last Group A game against Gombe Bulls on Sunday.

With both teams already qualified for the semifinals, the game against Gombe Bulls will be a deciding clash on who wins Group A.