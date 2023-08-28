Basketball: Rivers Hoopers defeat Spintex Knights

Rivers Hoopers improved to a 2-0 mark after a 42-25 win over Spintex Knights of Ghana at the Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Championship on Monday.

The KingsMen, who took a two point lead at halftime (17-15), extended it to 13 at the end of the third quarter (29-16).

Israel Otobo shot eight points while Abel Offia added seven points for a second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Hoopers Head Coach, Ogoh Odaudu, commended his boys for a job well done.

Odaudu said: “It was a good game.

“I think we played better than we did yesterday.

“If we had put in half of the effort we put in today’s game compared to yesterday’s game, it would have been like the same result.

“But just like I said yesterday, we are just going to get better as the game progresses.

“We have one day of rest and we are going to go back to the drawing board and work towards the next two games.

“Hopefully, we will beat those two teams, but like I said, we need to work hard and we are going to play hard and make use of every opportunity we have.”

Rivers Hoopers will observe their rest day on Tuesday and will be back on the court on Wednesday to play Ebun Comets.