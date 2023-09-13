Basketball: Nigeria make upward moves in new FIBA Women World Ranking

A number of nations including Belgium, Brazil, Nigeria and Mali are all celebrating positives rises in the latest edition of the FIBA World Ranking Women, presented by Nike.

Fresh from making history and being crowned FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 champions, Belgium have moved up one spot and it’s highly significant and cause for delight as they now secure their joint all-time high of sixth spot. With 654.6 points, they jump over neighbors France who are on 643.8 and the Cats are only 0.8 points behind Canada in what is an unchanged top five. China won the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2023 and remain stable in second place.

Brazil are back in the top ten after they soared seven places to eighth position on 612.6 points via their stunning FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2023 triumph. The South American nation won a record sixth title at the event as they beat USA in the Final.

It’s an identical climb of seven spots for Nigeria too, as they jump up to 11th with 528.9 points. That comes off the back of their dominance at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2023 where they won the silverware for the fourth time in a row.

While Mali had to settle for third in the tournament, their continued consistency sees them move upwards again. They have been rewarded with a huge leap of 13 places to 16th with 362.1 points, while silver medalists Senegal enjoy an increase of 11 places to 316.3 points and are the last team occupying a berth in the top 20.

Elsewhere on the list, Hungary’s eye-catching run to the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Semi-Finals also sees them back in the top 20 with a rise of five places to 19th on 342.5 points. Meanwhile Germany played in the competition for the first time in 12 years and excelled on their return, helping them to accelerate 11 places to 25th on 298.5 points.

Finally, Iran achieved a stellar rise of 26 places to 52nd after moving to 135 points after they made the title game of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B 2023 in Bangkok.

This is the first FIBA World Ranking Women, presented by Nike that benefits from the adjusted Competition and Region Weights. They have been adjusted based on the performances of each nation over the past 8 years.