Basketball: Hoopers outclass Oluyole Warriors to stay unbeaten

Rivers Hoopers started the second phase of the NBBF Premier league with an 80-61 win over Oluyole Warriors in Akure on Monday.



Hoopers dominated all four quarters (23-18, 43-34, 63-46, 80-61) to extend their unbeaten run to five games in the league this season.



Four Hoopers’ players finished in double figures; Abel Offia and Michael Daramola scored 14 points apiece from the bench, while Olatoye Duro-Ladipo and Victor Anthony Koko scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

Although Offia played sparingly in the first phase of the league due to illness, he shot four 3-pointers and went 3/3 from the free throw line against the Warriors.



With two seconds left to play in the second quarter, Offia who was fouled on the three point line ensured he helped Hoopers take a 5 point lead to the break by converting all three throws.



”I am very happy to be back. It was not easy when I was down, not able to play like I used,” said Offia.



Rivers Hoopers will next play defending champions Kwara Falcons on Tuesday. The former Raptors guard said the KingsMen need to play good defence to get the win.



”They are a good team and they are as good as we are. We just have to push harder and play defence.”