The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has commiserated with the family and friends of Felix Kimto who was stabbed to death in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kimto, who played for Delta Force Basketball Club of Asaba, Customs and many other teams was stabbed by armed men who attempted to dispossess him of his belonging.

In the course of resisting his assailants, he was stabbed multiple times, which led to his untimely demise.

In a statement from the NBBF Media Officer, Afolabi Oni, the sad incident, which happened in front of the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, has left the basketball community devastated and sad.

Kida, who described the incident as unfortunate and very difficult to comprehend, said: “This is a sad one for his immediate family, friends and the entire basketball family in Nigeria.

“This death hit me differently because all basketball players anywhere in Nigeria are my kids.

”I find it so hard to believe that some men with crooked minds can snuff life out of another man just in their quest to rob him.”

Kida said that there was the need for basketball players to be security conscious.

He said: “Naturally, most basketball players are tall.

“Due to the height advantage, many see them as a threat which could have led to the attack on Kimto; these men who hid under the cloak of darkness to snuff life out of him.

“We should be security conscious as not to fall prey.

“Now that sports is gradually being played again with teams, academies, friends coming together to train, we should be on the lookout for each other.

“Trainings should end early while people should also endeavour to walk in groups which will make it difficult for attacks of this kind.”

The NBBF president expressed the hope that the perpetrators brought to justice as to provide emotionally succour for his loved ones currently in pain.

His remains have been deposited at the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital morgue