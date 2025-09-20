Basketball: First Bank stun holders MFM to reach final

The 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s semifinal produced drama on Friday as First Bank of Lagos edged holders MFM Basketball Club 47-45 in a thrilling contest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the clash lived up to expectations, featuring two of the best-funded sides in Lagos State.

They are also both under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Both teams are fierce city rivals and consistently produced top talents who represented Nigeria at international championships over the years.

First Bank, long absent from the final of a competition they once dominated as “Old Takers”, played with determination to reclaim their lost glory.

MFM, dominant in the past three editions as “New Takers”, could not match the firepower displayed by their determined city rivals in this encounter.

The defeat means MFM will now settle for the third-place playoff after bowing to First Bank by the narrowest of margins.

NAN reports that MFM struck first, taking the opening two quarters 10-8 and 13-10 after a hard-fought battle.

First Bank adjusted tactics in the third quarter, applying greater pressure in attack while strengthening defence, a strategy that paid dividends.

MFM faltered, missing several free throws in the third quarter and conceding 18-15, allowing First Bank to edge back into the contest.

The “Old Takers” sealed victory in the final quarter with an 11-7 run, closing out a memorable 47-45 triumph.

In the other semifinal, Dolphins Basketball Club of Lagos, unbeaten in the group stage, faced Royal Aces of Abuja, newcomers making their mark.

Dolphins used experience and teamwork to overpower the hard-fighting Royal Aces 66-44 in spite of a closely contested encounter in the early stages.

Royal Aces eventually ran out of steam in the final quarter, enabling Dolphins to capitalise and secure a convincing victory.

NAN reports that fans were thrilled by the quality of women’s basketball on display throughout the championship.

With their victory, Dolphins set up a final showdown with First Bank, a side determined to reclaim the trophy they once dominated.

Both teams are unbeaten this season, having topped their groups without blemish, making the final a true clash of the titans.

The championship decider promises intense action as two past champions fight for supremacy and bragging rights in the 2025 women’s basketball finale.

