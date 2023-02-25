Basketball: D’Tigers tame Guinea, push hard for World Cup ticket

Former African Champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigers, on Saturday defeated hard-fighting Guinean basketball team by 62-59 points at the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers in Angola.

The Nigerians struggled to pick the maximum points by 13-13, 22-18, 13-8 and 23-14.

Nigeria will aim to punch her World Cup ticket in their final group game against Angola on Sunday at City Arena, Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda.

Five African teams are billed to feature in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.