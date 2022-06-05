Basketball: Dare charges Committee to develop game, organize domestic league

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for Basketball to develop and organize the local league.

Dare said this at the inauguration of the 11-man Committee team in Abuja.

Earlier, the Federal Government (FG) had suspended the sport from international participation for two years, following ongoing leadership tussle in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Consequently, the ministry announced a committee to oversee the affairs of the sport in the country.

“The Terms of Reference of the Committee are to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots,” Dare said while addressing the members.

“Attract corporate sponsors and revive the moribund domestic leagues for the development of the game within two years.

“Ensure the development of basketball facilities in the entire country, and any other thing that will facilitate the development of basketball in Nigeria.

“I therefore charge you all to carry out this enormous task with utmost sense of responsibility, bearing in mind you cannot afford to fail in this national assignment.”

“The minister also advised the team “not to get entangled with federation politics”.

Commenting on behalf of the team, Henry Nzekwu, chairman of the team, promised to work in the interest and development of the sport.

Other members of the IMC alongside Nzekwu, are Udon Ubon Humapwa, Frank Jituboh, Zenith Bank Representative and Adamu Ahmed.

Others are Peter Nelson, Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Seni Adio.