Basketball: ANOCA names Wakama as best African coach

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa has named Rena Wakama, 33, as the Best Basketball Coach following her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ANOCA is the continental Olympic body for the 54 National Olympic Committees of Africa.

Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, stated this in a statement on Friday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Nezianya said ANOCA announced this in an invitation letter from its President, Mustafa Berraf, through Habu Gumel, President of the NOC.

Wakama will be one of the distinguished guests of the association to receive her award.

He said: “I therefore have the honor to inform you that on the sidelines of this important assembly, an award ceremony will take place for the most deserving African sports laureates.

“The award is for Africans who have distinguished themselves both at the continental and world levels.”

Wakama, the D’Tigress head coach, led Nigeria to the quarterfinals at the Paris Games, achieving an impressive 8th place ranking for the first time in Olympics history.

The team notably defeated Australia 75-62 in the preliminary rounds and triumphed 79-70 over Canada to reach this crucial stage.

The D’Tigress lost 88-74 to the US in the crucial quarters that could have catapulted them into the semis.

The ANOCA Elective General Assembly is scheduled for March 15 to 17, during which the award ceremonies would be held.

