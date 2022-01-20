Basket weaver jailed five months for stealing cell phone

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old basket weaver, Abdul Isah, to five months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

The suspect was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to theft and begging the court to treat him with leniency.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, gave Isah an option to pay a fine of N8,000.

The judge warned the convict to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Matthew Hassan, reported the case at the Dawaki Police Station on January 17, 2022.

Okpa said that Isah stole the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy phone worth N25,000.

He said during police investigations, Isah confessed that he stole the phone by mistake.

The prosecution counsel informed the court that the stolen phone had been recovered.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 97 of the Penal Code.