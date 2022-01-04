Bashir Tofa was an astute politician –Senate President

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has sent his condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa who died on Monday.

Lawan commiserates with the Government and people of Kano State on the demise of the late politician. He also condoles with Tofa’s friends and political associates.

The Senate President says the death of Tofa, who he describes as an astute politician, is a great loss to the country.

“My condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Tofa and to the Government and people of Kano State.

“Alhaji Tofa left his imprints as an astute politician, businessman and industrialist.

“His death is a great loss not just to the people of Kano State but to the entire country,” Lawan says.

The Senate President prays Allah to forgive his sins, accept his soul in Aljannah firdausi and console those that he left behind.