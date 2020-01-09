Former boxing champion, Bash Ali, has sent a passionate appeal to the Minister of Youth And Sports, Sunday Dare, to approve his age-long fight.

The ageless boxer, who was denied approval by the legal department of the ministry, made the appeal in another letter to Dare.

Ali wrote: “I recall vividly that on 4th of November, 2019, we had a meeting in the Ministry for the purpose of accomplishing my dream Guinness World Boxing Project and the key decision in the said meeting was that in as much as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed you to host the historic event, we should first settle out of court the pending case with the Ministry in the Court of Appeal.

“As soon as I returned from the meeting, I instructed my lawyers to write to the Ministry expressing my sincere intention to have the matter withdrawn from court. We have written to you our offer of settlement. So far, so good, we have not received any response from the Ministry regarding the said offer after six weeks of submitting same.”

The boxer, otherwise known as Ajagungbade, also revealed that the fight has received the blessing of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late President Musa Yar’ Adua, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ali, however, accused mischief makers for the misinformation flying around in respect of the fight.

He said: “It is the work of mischief makers who want to sow hatred between me and Honourable Minister. I therefore sincerely apologise for any such misinformation.

“I humbly appeal to you to quickly approve the out of court settlement to enable us move ahead so that we can achieve this age long dream which i sincerely know will bring glory, honour, financial growth and better opportunities to my fatherland.”