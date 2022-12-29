Bartender docked over alleged N650,000 theft

A 28-year-old bartender, Oluwatobi Adeniyi, was, on Thursday, arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly converting N650,000 proceeds from sales of beer and wine at a bar.

Adeniyi, of no fixed residential address, was charged with theft.

‎The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Adeniyi committed the offence on Sept. 9 at No. 78, Brown Road, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that Adeniyi sold 835 bottles of beer and wine, worth N650,000 and converted same to his personal use.

He explained that the complainant, one Ibeh Chuks, got Adeniyi arrested after several attempts to balance the account at the bar.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeniyi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, O.O. Otitoju, granted Adeniyi bail in the sum of N100,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos Government.

Otitoju, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 20 for mention.