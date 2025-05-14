Barry Showkey set to drop new single: ‘ROBOROBO’

Balogun Adewale Akanji, popularly known as Barry Showkey, is set to make a grand return to the music scene with his much-anticipated single: “ROBOROBO,” scheduled for release on May 15, 2025.

Barry Showkey is the son of the legendary Fuji music pioneer, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, who is also known as Alhaji Agba Barusati.

He is widely credited with the invention of Fuji music.

Like his father, Barry Showkey is a multi-talented artist, blending traditional roots with modern sounds to create a unique musical experience.

Speaking ahead of the release, Barry Showkey revealed that “ROBOROBO” marks his first major release in years, signalling his renewed commitment to pushing the boundaries of Fuji music.

He also spoke about the influence and guidance of his father, saying: “My father always told me: ‘Focus on your own path, build your legacy, don’t depend on mine.’

“That’s the energy behind ROBOROBO.

“It’s about authenticity, resilience, and rhythm.”

The single will be distributed globally by Digital Music Commerce and Exchange (DMCE) across over 30 digital music platforms, including, Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, YouTube Music, Audiomack, Deezer, TIDAL, Pandora, SoundCloud, TikTok, and Amazon.

In addition to being a musician, Barry Showkey is part of a musical family, with his younger brother, Barry Jhay, also making waves in the Nigerian music industry.

However, Barry Showkey has carved out his own path, choosing to explore a sound that pays homage to his roots while embracing a fresh, contemporary direction.

“ROBOROBO” is expected to be a major comeback hit, and fans of Fuji, Afrobeats, and Nigerian music culture are eagerly awaiting its debut.

