The police on Wednesday arraigned a wheelbarrow pusher, Nasiru Sani, in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a trader’s N48,000.

The defendant, who resides at Karu Market, Abuja, is standing trial for criminal trespass and theft, offences he denied committing.

Prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant (alleged victim), Wasilat Yusuf of the same Karu Market, reported the case at the Karu Police Station on Jan. 2.

He alleged that Yusuf dropped her phone and shop keys at her neighbour’s shop while assisting him to carry out business transactions.

Adeyanju said that the defendant stole the keys, went to the shop, opened Yusuf’s savings locker and stole N48, 000.

He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until March 15 for hearing.