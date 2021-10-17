Barcelona vs Valencia, Juventus vs Roma, others on DStv, GOtv  

Customers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to extended action from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 16 to Monday 18 October 2021.

The top clash from Spain sees Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on the evening of Sunday, 17th October at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel and GOtv channel), with both teams looking to find some consistency and build momentum after up-and-down starts to the 2021-22 campaign. Barcelona will hope to unleash Ansu Fati, who has made an impressive return from injury in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Sevilla will face a tricky test away to Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday, 17th October at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga, though Los Nervionenses will back themselves to claim all three points and remain well placed in the race for the La Liga title. This will especially be the case if Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri continues the fine form he has demonstrated thus far in the campaign.

Top title contenders and capital city rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have had their matches against Granada and Athletic Bilbao respectively postponed due to the late arrival of South American players back from international duty, in addition to having UEFA Champions League commitments as early as Tuesday 19 October.

The pick of matches from Italy’s Serie A for this round is the meeting of Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday, 17th October at 7:45pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (DStv channel and GOtv channel). Both teams are looking to push themselves further up the table and keep up with the pace-setters, while the tactical battle of wits between Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho will be one for football purists to savour.

Elsewhere, Napoli will take on Torino at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, 17th October at 5pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1, with the Neapolitans hoping that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen maintains his hunger for goals.

The round also features a Monday-night closer between Venezia and Fiorentina at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice on Monday, 18th October at 7:45pm. All on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

