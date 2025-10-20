Barcelona v Africa Legends: Buhari-Indimi lights up Abuja

Football fans in Nigeria are in for a treat as a star-studded charity match brings together Barcelona Legends, the famed former players of Barcelona Football Club, and a select squad of African Legends in Abuja, courtesy of Zahra Buhari-Indimi.

The star studded exhibition match will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The event is hosted under the auspices of Buhari-Indimi, daughter of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and is organised in partnership with Attom Foundation, inspired by Yahaya Attom, serial entrepreneur, business consultant, project manager, and brain behind the clothing line: Obsession Apparel.

Proceeds from the charity match will support the ZMB Homes Foundation, a charity that has long provided shelter and assistance to widows and orphans from across the country.

Speaking ahead of the event, Buhari-Indimi expressed excitement about hosting the historic encounter, describing it as a “unique fusion of sport, charity, and continental friendship”.

She said the project aims to channel funds toward youth empowerment, maternal health, and education for underprivileged communities.

She said: “This event is not just about football.

“It is about using the universal language of the game to unite people and bring hope to communities that need it most.”

Buhari-Indimi encouraged Nigerians to turn out in large numbers to support the cause.

Echoing the inspiration drawn from her late father, President Muhammadu Buhari, she noted how his journey from humble beginnings to national leadership shapes the Foundation’s vision: “Baba came from a modest background but rose to achieve so much for Nigeria.

“I’m committed to helping many more people with similar backgrounds realize their potential, just as my father did.”

The Barcelona Legends squad is set to feature globally renowned icons, while the African Legends will showcase former international stars who shone both in Europe and on the continent.

Experts anticipate the event will rekindle nostalgia for fans and reinforce Nigeria’s status as a premier destination for high-profile sporting and charitable events.

Beyond the match, the occasion will spearhead a broader social impact programme, including a gala night, youth football clinics, and visits to selected schools and hospitals.

The programme will begin with a Gala Night that will also raise awareness for the ZMB Foundation and Attom Foundation.