Football fans will have the chance to see whether Barcelona and Real Madrid can maintain their unbeaten record this weekend live on the StarTimes football channels.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been dominating La Liga for quite some time and their early form suggests that they will continue doing so this season.

Despite having played a game less than most other clubs, Real Madrid top the league with 10 points from their four matches – one more than Real Betis and two more than Real Sociedad and Villarreal, who have all played a game more.

Like Real, Barcelona have yet to lose a game, though they have played one less than their big rivals.

They currently sit in fifth on seven points.

Both Real and Barcelona will defend their unbeaten record on Saturday, with the defending champions from the capital seemingly having the easier task as they take on newly-promoted Cadiz at home, while Barcelona are away in the Madrid municipality for their match against Getafe.

Against Cadiz, Zidane will once again be without Eden Hazard, who is labouring under a muscle injury that kept him out of Belgium’s matches during the international break.

Barcelona spent over $100 million to bring Miralem Pjanic, Trincão and Sergiño Dest to the club, though they received more than that through the sale of a number of players including Arthur and Nélson Semedo, who joined Juventus and Wolves respectively.

Barcelona fans are now hoping that the furore around Lionel Messi’s request to leave the club will be a thing soon forgotten as new coach Ronald Koeman steers the club into calmer – and more successful – waters.

A victory in Getafe on Saturday will be another step towards that goal.