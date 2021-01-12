Real Madrid bid to defend their trophy as they contest the Spanish Super Cup this week live on StarTimes’ World Football and Premium Sports channels.

They will face Messi’s Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in a competition that features a four-team line-up for the second time.

Following the successful staging of the “new-look” Supercopa de España last season, this year’s competition again features four teams.

Real Madrid and Barcelona – as first and second in the La Liga respectively – as well as the two finalists from last season’s Copa del Rey, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, qualified for the mini-competition, which will be played this week over three stadiums in Andalusia.

On Wednesday, Real Sociedad will face FC Barcelona at 9pm, while Real Madrid will battle Athletic Club on Thursday at 9pm.

The winners will meet on Sunday at 9pm to decide the new Spanish Super Cup Champion.

Real Madrid are the defending champions, having won the competition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year – the first time the tournament was held with four clubs.

Other exciting football competitions to look forward to on StarTimes this week include the German Bundesliga, Coppa Italia airing from Tuesday, Copa Del Rey from Saturday and CAF CHAN 2020 also starting on Saturday.

Others this January include The Emirates FA Cup, which started January 8, and the PS5 Supercoppa Italia on January 20.

For Coppa Italia Round of 16, Wednesday’s fixtures will see Fiorentina vs Inter Milan at 3pm, Napoli vs Empoli at 5:45pm and Juventus vs Genoa at 8:45pm.

Matches will be broadcast live and in HD on StarTimes Sports channels.