Barcelona president Joan Laporta has named his new board.

Laporta was finally sworn in on Wednesday after beating Victor Font and Toni Freixa in the elections 10 days ago, taking over 50 per cent of the votes from club members.

As Barça president, he will be joined by 18 directors.

They are: Rafael Yuste, Maria Elena Fort, Ferran Olivé, Josep Maria Albert, Xavier Barbany, Miquel Camps, Alfons Castro, Josep Cubells, Antonio Escudero, Juli Guiu, Jordi Llauradó, Josep Ignasi Macià, Aureli Mas, Xavier Puig, Àngel Riudalbàs, Eduard Romeu, Joan Solé and Joan Soler.

Laporta’s team suffered a setback over the weekend when Jaume Giro stepped down from his proposed role as economic vice president before even taking office.

Following his departure, Eduard Romeu replaced him after the company he works at, Audax Renovables, helped Laporta secure the bank guarantee.