Barcelona FC make Mohamed Salah number one target

Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah could soon be on his way out of Anfield if his contract situation is not resolved, with his deal up at the end of next season.

Fears have been heightened with new reports claiming that Barcelona have made him their number one target for the summer.

The Egyptian star, 29, has been one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years and is the top scorer in the division this campaign.

A key part of Jurgen Klopp’s exciting outfit, Salah is a huge asset to Liverpool and would be sorely missed.

But with just 14 months left on his contract, there is an element of uncertainty around Salah’s future at the club.

Various teams have registered an interest in taking him on a free transfer at the end of next season, including Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

But Barcelona could have stolen a march in the race to sign him after they made him their number one target over Robert Lewandowski, according to the Daily Star.

The report states that after clinching a multi-million pound deal with Spotify earlier this year, they have the financial muscle to attract him to the club.

Their financial crisis last season saw them sell club legend Lionel Messi and talents such as Emerson Royal and Antoine Griezmann.

In a bid to put that right, a move for Salah could well be in the offing as Xavi looks to restore Barcelona as La Liga title contenders again.

Salah has told Liverpool that he wishes to stay on Merseyside and prolong his career as a genuine club legend, but Barcelona will still aim to unsettle Reds fans by offering Salah a bumper deal.

He has been made aware of interest from the Blaugrana, and alas has not put pen to paper just yet on a contract worth over £400,000 per week.