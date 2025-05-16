Barcelona clinch La Liga title with victory at Espanyol

Barcelona secured a 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win at 10-man Espanyol.

Despite Real Madrid’s late win over Mallorca on Wednesday night, Hansi Flick’s side knew victory at the RCDE Stadium would secure them the championship with two games remaining.

After a goalless first half, Lamine Yamal broke the deadlock shortly after the restart with a stunning strike.

Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card for striking out at Yamal in the closing stages before Fermin Lopez wrapped up Barcelona’s win – and another title – in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Before the match, several people were reported to have been injured in an incident outside the stadium, where a driver appeared to lose control.

The car went into the crowd.

According to Spanish media, an announcement was made over the public address system inside the ground saying the situation was under control with no serious injuries, while some Espanyol fans behind one of the goals had left the stands, feeling the match should not be played.

Elsewhere, Osasuna boosted their hopes of European qualification with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at El Sadar.

A first-half header from defender Alejandro Catena and a late second from Croatia forward Ante Budimir saw Osasuna move up to ninth – level on points with Rayo Vallecano in the battle for a spot in the Conference League.

Athletic Bilbao closed to within three points of third-placed Atletico and secured Champions League football with a 2-0 win at Getafe.

Also Read:

Gorka Guruzeta broke the deadlock with 14 minutes left before Dani Vivian made sure with a late second.

Real Betis fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Rayo Vallecano.

Jorge de Frutos put the home side ahead in the 37th minute, heading in a rebound after Pedro Diaz’s long-range strike rattled the crossbar.

Florian Lejeune made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time with an angled free-kick from the edge of the box.

Conference League finalists Betis, though, fought back to get themselves on level terms in the 51st minute through Cucho Hernandez before Isco slotted in a penalty just after the hour.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 2