Barca’s president storms referee’s dressing room after El Clasico

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confronted referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez following Sunday’s El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid a two-goal lead, and although Ferran Torres halved the deficit, a late Rodrygo penalty wrapped up a 3-1 victory.

During the game, Robert Lewandowski had a penalty appeal turned down, while the Catalan giants were left unimpressed with the decision to award a late spot-kick to their great rivals.

As per The Mirror, the match official’s written report explained that Laporta entered the referee’s dressing room following the defeat to question certain decisions made in the contest.

The report reads: “Once the match was over and the referee team was inside the locker room, the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta Estruch, accessed it, repeatedly requesting explanations about some situations in the match.

“Given these events, he was invited to leave the arbitration locker room, without further incident.”

As a result of their first league defeat of the season, Barcelona were overtaken by Real Madrid, who move to the top of the La Liga table following their unbeaten start to the campaign.