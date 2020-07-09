FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique embraced the city’s campaign to get people cycling again for the good of the environment in the coronavirus era on Wednesday.

The Spanish international did so by riding his bike to his side’s derby match with Espanyol.

Pique has ridden an electric bike to training on various occasions before.

But he took onlookers by surprise this time as he raced down the ramp into the Camp Nou car park on a bike wearing a baseball cap, shorts and t-shirt.

The match with Espanyol was a must-win game for Barca if they wish to stay in contention with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

They trailed them by four points heading into the match, which they went on to win 1-0 through a Luis Suarez second half goal.

It was also an opportunity to condemn their city rivals to relegation, and they did so with the win as they cut the gap between them and Real Madrid to one point.

Authorities in FC Barcelona’s local government area have stepped up their commitment to making the city safe for cycling.

This was part of a bid to limit the use of public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They recently pledged to create an extra 21 kilometres of cycle lanes.

Reuters/NAN.