Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a possible move for Wilfred Ndidi, who is valued at around €50 million by Premier League club Leicester City.

According to a report by Spanish outlet, El Gol Digital, Ndidi is the subject of interest from Barcelona over a possible move in the future.

The Catalan giants have identified the Leicester City midfield powerhouse as an alternative for N’Golo Kante, whose €60 million valuation is unaffordable.

Ndidi joined Leicester City from Genk in January 2017 and has since come leaps and bounds to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on show in the Premier League.

A mainstay in the middle of the park for Leicester City, Ndidi has amassed in 171 appearances for the former Premier League champions, while also chipping in with nine goals and 10 assists.

Considering his stature within the English top-flight, it is hardly surprising that the Nigerian midfield powerhouse is starting to attract the who’s who of European football.

There have been brief links with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

And now, Barcelona, too, seem to be showing an interest in him.

The interest from Barcelona makes a great deal of sense, considering Sergio Busquets has entered the final phase of his career.

While the veteran midfielder is still going strong for the Blaugrana, there will come a time when he will need to be replaced, which is why a succession plan is imperative.

To that end, Barcelona have been linked with Adrien Rabiot lately, with Georginio Wijnaldum a target for midfield as well.

The report, meanwhile, seems to suggest that N’Golo Kante would have been their priority, if not for his €60 million valuation.

As a result, Barcelona have been identifying alternatives for the Frenchman, with Ndidi on their radar.

Having said that, Leicester City have slapped a €50 million price tag on the 24-year-old and it is unlikely that Barcelona will be able to afford the sum this summer.

However, the report adds that the Catalan giants could instead make a move for Ndidi next summer, when he is unlikely to cost as much as €50 million.

For now, it looks like a move for Ndidi might be put on the back burner, which is not surprising considering Busquets’ exploits this season.

However, it remains to be seen if Barcelona do make a move for a holding midfielder this summer.