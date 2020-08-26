Barcelona is reportedly prepared to sell Lionel Messi this summer if they receive an offer of £200 million.

After weeks of speculation, it was revealed on Tuesday evening that long-serving forward Messi had formally requested to depart Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.

However, while the 33-year-old wants to leave on a free transfer due to a clause which has been present in his contract, that option expired on June 10, putting Barcelona in a stronger position at the negotiating table.

Nevertheless, keen to avoid losing the club legend for nothing in 2021, AS claims that the Catalan giants are willing to accept £200 million for the Argentina international.

Despite Messi now closing in on veteran status, that valuation will likely attract interest from a number of top European clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Milan and Manchester United are also being tipped to involve themselves in the race for the attacker’s signature.