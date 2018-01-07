Barca unveil £145m Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been unveiled by Barcelona at the Nou Camp after completing his £145 million move from Liverpool, donning a club tracksuit as he posed for photographers with a beaming smile.

The Brazilian playmaker drew a line under a transfer saga that first started in the summer transfer window on Saturday after Liverpool and Barcelona agreed the second-biggest transfer fee in history.

He will not be officially unveiled in front of fans on the Nou Camp pitch until Monday afternoon, but was presented to the media following Barcelona’s routine 3-0 victory over Levante in the La Liga.

Barcelona finally got their man after failing with three bids in the summer and the five-and-a-half-year deal Coutinho has signed contains a €400 million (£354 million) release clause.