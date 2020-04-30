Barcelona is bracing themselves for another round of pay cuts because those accepted by players last month will not cover the huge losses anticipated as the Nou Camp remains shut.

Barca players volunteered a 70 per cent reduction in wages at the end of March lasting for the duration of the state of emergency called on March 14, which is now being lifted in phases.

But the measure was always only ever going to be a stop-gap while the way forward in LaLiga became clearer.

Barcelona is now beginning to consider the longer-term effects of the coronavirus crisis with advertisers and sponsors looking for rebates and next season’s television deal likely to reflect the disruptions to the product felt by the audiovisual companies through this campaign.

Catalan paper La Vanguardia revealed recently that the club have already drawn up two possible road maps through the next 10 months according to how well or otherwise things develop.

One scenario had the stadium reopening in November.

But the second scenario, now seen as more likely, meant the club kept the Nou Camp doors closed until February 2021.

Some commentators close to the Catalan club have speculated that such a delay in reopening the ground, club shops and museum, as well as the drop in income from sponsors and future television deals, will mean next season’s budget could include as much as a €200 million [£174 million] fall in projected revenue.

Such a drop – from €1 billion [£888 million] to €800 million [£695 million] would not be able to be sustained by a wage bill that currently exceeds €600 million [£521 million].

At the start of the season, LaLiga announced its salary caps on each club according to their income. Barcelona’s was the biggest.

They were allowed a wage bill of €671 million [£583 million].

Real Madrid were second with a permitted spend on wages at €641 million [£557 million].

And Atletico Madrid were third, some way behind, with an allowed wage bill of €348 million [£302 million].

Barcelona can afford such an outlay on salaries all the time their revenue streams are so high.

Their projected revenue for this season, which was announced last September, was over €1 billion [£888 million].

They rejoiced at being the first club to go past the mark but they will fall short of that figure now.