Barca set Arsenal short Coutinho deadline

Barcelona are demanding an answer from Arsenal over their interest for Philippe Coutinho.

The Mirror claimed Barcelona have set a deadline of Wednesday for Arsenal to decide on their plan for Coutinho.

Newcastle and Leicester are also eyeing the former Liverpool midfielder, 29, who will be sold by the La Liga giants this month.

The Gunners want to take Brazilian Coutinho on loan for six months, with an obligation to buy in the summer for £5million plus add-ons. They would pay all his £200,000-a-week-plus wages in that time.

But Barca prefer to sell now for £7.5m. If the two sides cannot agree a deal, he could return to Brazil, where Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras are both keen.