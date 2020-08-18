Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed on Tuesday evening that Ronald Koeman will be the new head coach of the club.

With Quique Setien sacked on Monday, Barcelona entered talks with Koeman and a deal is expected to be officially confirmed soon.

Speaking on Barca TV, Bartomeu confirmed Koeman’s appointment: “If nothing goes wrong, Koeman will be our new trainer.

“He has to start a new project with the team.

“We trust him because we know him well, as a player and as a trainer.

“We know how he lets his teams play, he has the experience from Johan Cruijff’s Dream Team, he knows Barcelona and the club’s philosophy.”

Asked why Koeman didn’t take charge in December, he added: “I couldn’t answer that at the time, but now I can say it: he was the first we approached, but Koeman then indicated that he had a responsibility with the Dutch national team and that he could not leave so close to the European Championship.

“Now Koeman said that the European Championship is further away and that we do not know what will happen due to the corona virus.

“Becoming a Barcelona coach is a dream he has long cherished.”