Barcelona have reportedly offered former midfielder Xavi a contract to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager.

The Catalan giants were eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid, putting the 55-year-old under more pressure.

RAC1 now reports that Barcelona have stepped up their search for potential replacements and that Eric Abidal, their sporting director, and Oscar Grau, their CEO, flew to Doha to meet with Xavi about the role.

It is not yet known what was discussed but it is believed that the 39-year-old, who is currently in charge at Al-Sadd, was offered a two-and-a-half year deal to take over at Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after a playing career with the club that lasted almost two decades and saw him win more than 20 senior trophies, score 85 goals and play more than 760 competitive games.

Other candidates linked with the Barcelona job include Thierry Henry, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman.