As the race for a place in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 continues, Manchester United will host Barcelona at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Europa league round 32.

Both Manchester United and Barcelona will be aiming to grab a victory at the return leg to proceed to the next round of the European competition after failing to secure a victory at the first leg fixture that ended 2-2 at Camp Nuo. The game is set to broadcast on GOtv La Liga (ch 32) at 9:00pm on Thursday.

To proceed to the next round of the competition under the new UEFA regulation that eliminated the away goal requirement, either of the teams will need to win at Old Trafford. In June 2021, UEFA took the decision to abolish the away goals rule in all two-legged European ties.

Barcelona has received a significant tournament boost with the return of midfielder Sergio Busquets ahead of the second leg.

The iconic Spaniard, who will turn 35 later this year, missed the dramatic 2-2 tie in the first leg due to injury. The midfielder who missed the first leg match because of an ankle injury earlier this month has been cleared to feature in the tournament’s second leg match.

Barcelona was relegated to UEFA’s second tier competition after failing to qualify from their Champions League group that had Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Victoria Pizen.

To stay in the competition, Catalans, who are currently top of La Liga, face the herculean task of defeating Manchester United, who are currently in top form in the English Premier League.

Also on Thursday, Jose Mourinho led Roma will take on Salzburg after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the first leg of the knockout fixtures at 9:00pm on Super Sport Football (Ch. 31)

