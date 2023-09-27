Barca keen on signing Ndidi next year

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi next year.

The 26-year-old remained with the Foxes over the summer despite their relegation from the Premier League, and he has been a key player for the club this season, featuring on 10 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist in the process.

Ndidi only has a contract at the King Power Stadium until next June, though, meaning that he will be free to speak to foreign clubs at the start of 2024 over a move next summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona are long-term admirers of the Nigeria international and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Leicester.

The report claims that the Catalan outfit attempted to sign Ndidi ‘a few years ago’ but were told that the midfielder would cost €70m (£60.7m).

As it stands, he will be available on a free transfer next summer, and Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are among a number of clubs interested in his signature.

However, Barcelona are said to be in the driving seat for a player who made the move to the Foxes from Genk in 2017, helping them win the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club.

Ndidi has featured on 247 occasions in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 14 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

Barcelona are currently short of senior midfield options, as both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are on the sidelines through injury, with the pair missing for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Mallorca in La Liga.

“We let two points slip away, we made two serious mistakes. We knew we would have few chances, and we were unable to capitalise on them,” the Catalan outfit’s head coach Xavi told reporters following the league clash.

“We have to criticise ourselves. We have to win this type of match. The second goal Mallorca scored was a childish mistake by our team.

“We are at fault for the first goal, we got back into the match, but when we were superior, they score the second. It’s our fault, we missed many chances when the scoreboard was 1-1. I remember that Joao [Felix] had one, Raphinha too… and then they scored the 1-2.

“I think we outplayed Mallorca, but we must improve our performance. Last year, the defence gave us stability. Today there were unacceptable mistakes from us.”

Barcelona will now be aiming to return to winning ways when they welcome Sevilla in La Liga on Friday night.