Barca hold talks over Chukwuemeka deal

Barcelona have reportedly registered an interest in signing Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

In recent weeks, Barcelona club officials have frequently stated that they will have to resolve certain financial issues during the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, while that will result in several free agents arriving at Camp Nou, the Catalan giants are seemingly assessing the market ahead of signing players for the future.

According to reports, Chukwuemeka has been placed on a shortlist of potential signings, even if Barcelona are currently not in a position to sign the prospect.

The report claimed that discussions have been held with representatives of the 18-year-old, who is yet to extend his contract at Villa Park past the end of 2023.

Chukwuemeka made a total of two starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, three of those outings coming during the final weeks of the campaign as Steven Gerrard opted to give the teenager the platform to continue his development.

However, Gerrard and Villa are yet to convince Chukwuemeka that he will receive regular game time in the short term, leading to question marks remaining over his future.