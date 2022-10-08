Barca face salary chaos until 2024

Barcelona will not escape their persistent financial issues until their high earning veteran stars leave the club.

La Blaugrana have found themselves embroiled in a ongoing fiscal battle in the last 12 months due to a bloated wage bill in Catalonia.

Xavi has been forced to offload players to ensure new signings can be registered in 2021 and 2022 with La Liga requiring them to lower wage spend to meet domestic financial rules.

Club president Joan Laporta has repeatedly spoken on the need to improve the situation but progress has been slow at the Camp Nou.

According to Vice-President Eduard Romeu, speaking during the annual budget presentation, the problems need radical moves to change the first team squad.

Romeu hinted Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will not remain at the club beyond their current contract.

Busquets has been tipped with a move to the MLS when his deal runs out in 2023, with Pique’s renewal clause unlikely to be activated next summer, but Alba could stay.

“What throws us off is the amount we spend on player salaries,” as per reports from the Daily Mail.

“There are a group of (contracts) that have a very high cost and between this season and the next they will disappear.”

—