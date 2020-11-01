FC Barcelona goalkeeper Neto made an embarrassing gaffe as his side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Alaves on Saturday.

This was even in spite of playing the final half an hour with an extra man.

Barca fell behind in the 31st minute after a moment of madness from Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

He clumsily allowed a back-pass from Gerard Pique to trickle through his legs towards goal, and Luis Rioja nipped in to nudge the ball into the empty net.

Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking and Antoine Griezmann levelled moments later.

But while the Catalans kept on pouring forward they failed to take their flurry of late chances.

Barca, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid last week, have taken only two points from their last four league games.

Ronald Koeman’s side sit 12th in the standings with eight points from six matches.

