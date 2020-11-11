Barcelona is suing Neymar for £9 million after overpaying the Brazilian during his first two years at the Nou Camp due to a tax miscalculation.

The world’s most expensive player, who is now at PSG following his £198 million transfer in 2017, has been engulfed in legal battles with Barca in the past, claiming previously that the club owed him a total of £38 million (€43m) in unpaid bonuses.

The 28-year-old was forced to pay the club £5.9 million (€6.7m) after losing the case and now Barca are making another attempt to reclaim some money, with the Spanish giants seeking to address the tax error, as detailed in El Mundo.

The report stated that after concluding the tax inspection covering the 2015 financial year, Barcelona have discovered that they paid Neymar excessively and are now looking to claim back the difference.

However, the Spanish Tax Agency has notified Barca that if the situation is not solved, the £9 million (€10.2m) would be seen as a “donation” from the club to Neymar.

In a separate case, it was revealed earlier this year that Neymar owes £30.7 million (€34.6m) to the Spanish state in unpaid taxes and debt accumulation.

As of the end of 2019, the Brazil international owes the grand sum to the Spanish Treasury, it states in a report published on September 30.

He moved from Santos in the summer of 2013 and won two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys and one Champions League during his time at the club.

The forward formed a lethal attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez but opted for pastures new three years ago as he moved to Paris in a move which stunned world football.

He has since won three Ligue 1 titles in a row but is yet to taste success on the European stage, after losing in the final of the Champions League to Bayern Munich in August.

Latest reports stated that Neymar wants to sign a new deal at PSG and is even helping the French giants scout new players.

According to Telefoot, the 28-year-old has informed the club’s sporting director Leonardo that he wants to renew his current £600,000-a-week contract, which expires in 2022.

Rumours circulated earlier this year that Neymar wanted to return to Barcelona and was even willing to accept a 50 per cent wage cut to secure the move – but the Catalan club’s current financial crisis means any move for their former player is incredibly unlikely.

Barcelona are in dire need of bringing in extra funds after posting an £88 million loss due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The club are trying to negotiate wage cuts, and need to trim £170 million off the wage bill to stave off fears of bankruptcy.

Players’ wages ate up around 61 per cent of the club’s £940 million revenue before the COVID-19 crisis, with captain Messi the current highest earner at the club and pocketing around £500,000 per week (£26m per year).

But Barca’s £940 million income has dropped to £746 million amid the pandemic, and salaries will become over 80 per cent of total revenue if changes are not made.